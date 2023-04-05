Quo Vadis





Apr 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for April 3, 2023.





Since November 9, 2022 Gisella was told by the Madonna that the only message that she would be able to make public would be the one that she will continue to receive every 3rd of the month on the hill of Trevignano Romano.





Here is the monthly message:





"My children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having answered my call in your heart"





"Beloved sons and daughters this is the time and the time of choice.





I ask you as a sorrowful mother: to choose God.





Sons and daughters, the threads of darkness are holding you.





Remember that the suffering offered will be grace.





Have the courage of faith, but without backing down.





And as soldiers, arm yourself with the holy rosary and walk on, I will always be next to you.





The resurrection is near, do not fear, do not fear anything.





Children, always be close to the sacraments."





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





