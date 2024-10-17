BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hong Kong: Fight For Freedom! - FHD | A FreeDomain Documentary | Stefan Molyneux
gabfigueiro
gabfigueiro
6 followers
10 views • 6 months ago

Conheça mais sobre o Stefan Molyneux na Wiki Libertária | Acesse: https://wikilibertaria.fandom.com/pt-br/wiki/Stefan_Molyneux


Acesse a Wiki Libertária: a Enciclopédia do Libertarianismo: http://wikilibertaria.fandom.com/pt-br


Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

Cos.tv: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MgtowTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: Hong Kong: Fight For Freedom!

Publicado em OS, 10 de Dezembro de 2019

Créditos: Stefan Molyneux

Publicação Original: https://odysee.com/@freedomain:b/hong-kong-fight-for-freedom:5


Descrição original do Autor:


In September 2019, Freedomain Host Stefan Molyneux and “Hoaxed” Director Jon du Toit traveled to Hong Kong to explore the anti-Communist movement.


The result is a powerful new documentary entitled “Hong Kong: Fight for Freedom!”


From facing down tear gas during a protest march, to interviewing the author of the Hong Kong constitution, this film documents in vivid detail the incredible courage and moral depth of the resistance to the Chinese takeover of Hong Kong.


As goes Hong Kong, so goes the West – and the world.


▶️ Donate Now:

http://www.freedomain.com/donate


▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter:

http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter


Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at:

http://www.freedomain.com/donate


▶️ 1. Donate:

http://www.freedomain.com/donate


▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up:

http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter


▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell

▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast:

http://www.fdrpodcasts.com


▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms


🔴 Bitchute:

http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio


🔴 Minds:

http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux


🔴 Steemit:

http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux


🔴 Gab:

http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux


🔴 Twitter:

http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux


🔴 Facebook:

http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux


🔴 Instagram:

http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux


Amazon Affiliate Links

▶️ US:

http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon


▶️ Canada:

http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada


▶️ UK:

http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK


...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOfPpr_Zstk

Keywords
chinahistoryhong kongccptotalitarianismprotesterspcccomunistyellow umbrellasbeliefs documentary
