Skyler Cowans: This Sacred Lake in Costa Rica is Full of UFOs!
91 views
•
Published Friday
•
Keywords
unidentified flying objectalien abductionsdrone footagephotographic evidencesky lifeufologistsindigenous communitiesancient ritualschayu chayufa ra onglago cotelake cotemetallic disc-shaped objectmaleku shamanmaleku tribenational geographic institute of costa ricasergio louiza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos