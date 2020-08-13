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19a MMS PERU: Doctor using Chlorine Dioxide to successfully treat Covid-19 Patients. (Spanish wth English commentary)
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90 views • August 13, 2020
Dr. Rita Denegri demonstrates how Chlorine Dioxide is a very successful treatment for hospitalized covid patients. She illistrates the specific findings of over 50 patients that have been treated and allows for some of the patient testimonies about their experience. Some of her videos have been sensored by youtube already but her fb page was still open at the time of this recording. I tried something different here by translating parts of the interview and then posting several of the viewer and reader comments at the end. Appearantly, many in Central and South America have used this for years and know about it.
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