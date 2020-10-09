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The Dangers of Consolidation: Brutus No. 1
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5 views • October 09, 2020
Whether they supported or opposed the Constitution - virtually everyone at the time of ratification was in agreement on at least one major thing - the threat to liberty from consolidation. Brutus, one of the leading anti-federalist writers - explained why.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 9, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 9, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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