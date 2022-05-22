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THE DARK WORLD OF MEGACHURCHES
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112 views • May 22, 2022
Megachurches, Televangelists, and the Prosperity Gospel... those were things that I had never heard of before... until I stumbled across an infamous interview with Kenneth Copeland by Lisa Guerrero from Inside Edition.
What ensued after was a dive into rabbit hole unlike any other, from corrupt preachers, to lavish lifestyles, to the claims of miracle healings, to cultish followings, and New Age/New Thought concepts. This... is the dark world of Megachurches.
What ensued after was a dive into rabbit hole unlike any other, from corrupt preachers, to lavish lifestyles, to the claims of miracle healings, to cultish followings, and New Age/New Thought concepts. This... is the dark world of Megachurches.
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