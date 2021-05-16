Alien and New Age Deception! Satan is in everything,Personal Relationship With Christ and whatever done For Jesus is all that's important and only thing that will last.

They want you to think your gonna be a super hero but in God's plan you are gonna be a super zero,not found in the book of life if you take the mark of the beast and willingly join them .If you lose your life you will find it,refuse them.. They will seduce you with life extension and escape but technology of this world is garbage compared to God's wisdom, natural technology and ways that are way above our pay grade and understanding. They will fail and beg to be hidden but still refuse to be saved.Get prepared to meet him! If you are able try to plant as many seeds for the case if Jesus christ and his salvation thru grace .,repentance, death on cross etc..narrow gate..o your freinds,family, daily encounters to give the world a chance from being seduced into the brave new, 1984 medical slave transhumanist technochracy.Fast if feeling led to,monitor your dreams for meaning

I believe the veil is about to be peeled back as Christian's God my be pouring wisdom greatly needed for this time. I know Alien disclosure happening and already been happening close to june around pentecost, memorial day may be significant but until 4th if July when I feel every part if NWO is in place we need to be sober and vigilant. Enjoy each others company,hold on loosely,shift most your energy to spirit,close eyes and pray thru out the day as to not feel worried or afraid...God Bless you..Pray for me, leave comment I will pray for you...Greater is he that is in us than he that is in the world!!!! All will confess Jesus is Lord isn't that something??? Even the most awful people will utter Jesus is Lord!!!!