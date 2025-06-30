Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 30 June 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

📍 Units of the Sever Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and the Khimera Special Operations Detachment of the Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence near Bessalovka, Pisarevka, Novaya Sech, Varachino, Miropolye, Yunakovka, and Sadki (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov direction, losses were inflicted on units of two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Okop, Okhrimovka, Degtyarnoye, Olkhovatka, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 troops, two tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. Two ammunition and one materiel depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, and one assault brigade of the AFU near Shiykovka, Sobolevka, Kupyansk, Novosergeyevka (Kharkov region), and Zelenaya Dolina (Donetsk People’s Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 230 troops, ten motor vehicles, one artillery gun, five electronic warfare stations, and three ammunition depots.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Seversk, Serebryanka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Konstantinovka, Aleksandro-Shultino, and Shcherbinovka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 210 troops, two tanks, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one motor vehicle, three field artillery guns, and two ammunition depots.

🔥 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on formations of four mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one airborne brigade, two assault regiments, one UAV regiment of the AFU, two marine brigades, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade near Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People’s Republic), Krasnoznamenka, and Novopodgorodnoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 430 troops, six armoured fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, and one artillery gun.

📍 Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy’s defences. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades near Voskresenka, Karla Marksa (Donetsk People’s Republic), Malinovka, Temirovka, and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 190 troops, four motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and one electronic warfare station.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Orekhov, Novoandreyevka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), and Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted up to up 70 troops, five motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, five electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck one oil loading terminal, which supplies fuel to the Ukrainian Navy, attack UAV workshops and depots, ammunition depots as well as temporary deployment areas of AFU formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 areas.

🎯 Air defence units shot down four U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 144 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost:

🔹 663 aircraft,

🔹 283 helicopters,

🔹 66,304 unmanned aerial vehicles,

🔹 612 anti-aircraft missile systems,

🔹 24,094 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

🔹 1,572 MLRS combat vehicles,

🔹 26,800 field artillery guns and mortars,

🔹 37,481 units of support military vehicles.