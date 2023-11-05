Kiryat Shmona, iron dome failed to intercept most of the missiles.
Adding:
Hezbollah confirms it targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with 112mm Grad (Katyusha) rockets, as a response to the Israeli killing of civilians in Lebanon. Children were killed.
Note: This is the first time Hezbollah officially targeted a non-military target in Israel, and also the first time they used rockets instead of mortars or ATGMs.
