Kiryat Shmona, Iron Dome Failed to Intercept most of the Missiles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

Kiryat Shmona, iron dome failed to intercept most of the missiles.

Hezbollah confirms it targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with 112mm Grad (Katyusha) rockets, as a response to the Israeli killing of civilians in Lebanon. Children were killed.  

Note: This is the first time Hezbollah officially targeted a non-military target in Israel, and also the first time they used rockets instead of mortars or ATGMs.



israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

