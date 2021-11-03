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PAWNS IN THE GAME - WILLIAM GUY CARR
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54 views • November 03, 2021
PAWNS IN THE GAME FREE BOOK:
http://www.jesus-is-savior.com/Evils%20in%20Government/Communism/pawnsinthegame.pdf
Here is a true story of international intrigue, romances, corruption, graft, and political assassinations, the like of which has never been written before. It is the story of how different groups or atheistic- materialistic men have played in an international chess tournament to decide which group would win ultimate control of the wealth, natural resources, and man- power of the entire world. It is explained how the game has reached the final stage. The International Communists, and the International Capitalists, (both of whom have totalitarian ambitions) have temporarily joined hands to defeat Christian-democracy. The solution is to end the game the International Conspirators have been playing right now before one or another totalitarian-minded group imposes their ideas on the rest of mankind. The story is sensational and shocking, but it is educational because it is the TRUTH. The author offers practical solutions to problems so many people consider insoluble.
SATAN, PRINCE OF THIS WORLD
By
William Guy Carr
http://www.jesus-is-savior.com/Books,%20Tracts%20%26%20Preaching/Printed%20Books/satan_prince_of_this_world.pdf
William Guy Carr's last work, in it's original edition and uncensored. It was last edited by his elder son, and is presented as the author's last manuscript exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy, Satanism, secret societies and the Synagogue of Satan as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement.
http://www.jesus-is-savior.com/Evils%20in%20Government/Communism/pawnsinthegame.pdf
Here is a true story of international intrigue, romances, corruption, graft, and political assassinations, the like of which has never been written before. It is the story of how different groups or atheistic- materialistic men have played in an international chess tournament to decide which group would win ultimate control of the wealth, natural resources, and man- power of the entire world. It is explained how the game has reached the final stage. The International Communists, and the International Capitalists, (both of whom have totalitarian ambitions) have temporarily joined hands to defeat Christian-democracy. The solution is to end the game the International Conspirators have been playing right now before one or another totalitarian-minded group imposes their ideas on the rest of mankind. The story is sensational and shocking, but it is educational because it is the TRUTH. The author offers practical solutions to problems so many people consider insoluble.
SATAN, PRINCE OF THIS WORLD
By
William Guy Carr
http://www.jesus-is-savior.com/Books,%20Tracts%20%26%20Preaching/Printed%20Books/satan_prince_of_this_world.pdf
William Guy Carr's last work, in it's original edition and uncensored. It was last edited by his elder son, and is presented as the author's last manuscript exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy, Satanism, secret societies and the Synagogue of Satan as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement.
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