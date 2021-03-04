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Nephilim’s and Giants
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290 views • March 04, 2021
Who were the Nephilim’s, the sons of God and the daughters of men in Genesis 6? Did they all die in the flood? What happened to them? How does this relate to us today?
These Giants once walked the earth. In America alone there have been over 1,500 newspaper accounts, including 3,781 skeletons of a race of blond-haired giants discovered and exhumed.
Jubilees also states that God granted ten percent of the disembodied spirits of the Nephilim to remain after the flood, as demons, to try to lead the human race astray (through idolatry, the occult, etc.) until the final Judgment Day.
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These Giants once walked the earth. In America alone there have been over 1,500 newspaper accounts, including 3,781 skeletons of a race of blond-haired giants discovered and exhumed.
Jubilees also states that God granted ten percent of the disembodied spirits of the Nephilim to remain after the flood, as demons, to try to lead the human race astray (through idolatry, the occult, etc.) until the final Judgment Day.
Moderna’s Operating System
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKE0cL3lkJD/
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384...
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
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