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045 "Sons of God; daughters of men" Who are they? -- Walter Veith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 45
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71 views • September 29, 2021
In Episode 45 we discuss some of the questions received like: Is the Jesuit oath a forgery or not? Is Caiaphas going to die 3 times? “The Sons of God”.. does that mean Angels? Were the giants a product of the fallen angels and the daughters of men? Why was the Ceremonial law to be a witness against us? And more.
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Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
0:00 Start
1:14 Is the Jesuit oath a forgery?
3:10 Is Caiaphas going to die 3 times?
5:37 "Sons of God; daughters of men" Who are they?
10:26 why wasn’t the book of Enoch included in the bible?
11:38 Is Revelation 10:6 referring to 1844 as the end of the 2300 prophetic days?
14:13 Could it be that the 42 months in Revelation 13:5 is literally 3.5 years?
15:30 why is the Ceremonial law a witness against us?
22:01 Please would you talk about the Second Great Exodus at the end times
25:41 Will Jesus take the name Lucifer at the end of time (Revelation 22)
27:11 Are Jesus and Satan brothers, co-existing from before the creation?
38:00 If God sustains everything, why is there a deterioration and a change globally?
41:36 Is it right to call "Pope Francis" the man of sin?
42:53 Is it right to say that anyone who has been a pope will not go to heaven?
44:00 Is it right to expose the sins happening in the Church?
47:48 Did God ever rebuke the political government?
49:44 What is the Church's stance with regard to politics?
#SonsOfGod, #JesuitOath, #WalterVeith, #Nephilim
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wp...
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio files here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxk...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
0:00 Start
1:14 Is the Jesuit oath a forgery?
3:10 Is Caiaphas going to die 3 times?
5:37 "Sons of God; daughters of men" Who are they?
10:26 why wasn’t the book of Enoch included in the bible?
11:38 Is Revelation 10:6 referring to 1844 as the end of the 2300 prophetic days?
14:13 Could it be that the 42 months in Revelation 13:5 is literally 3.5 years?
15:30 why is the Ceremonial law a witness against us?
22:01 Please would you talk about the Second Great Exodus at the end times
25:41 Will Jesus take the name Lucifer at the end of time (Revelation 22)
27:11 Are Jesus and Satan brothers, co-existing from before the creation?
38:00 If God sustains everything, why is there a deterioration and a change globally?
41:36 Is it right to call "Pope Francis" the man of sin?
42:53 Is it right to say that anyone who has been a pope will not go to heaven?
44:00 Is it right to expose the sins happening in the Church?
47:48 Did God ever rebuke the political government?
49:44 What is the Church's stance with regard to politics?
#SonsOfGod, #JesuitOath, #WalterVeith, #Nephilim
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