10 Nazgul wraith kings of Bible’s Revelation17 were humans who became gibborim giants in Noah’s days

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2025). The gibborim giants were former humans, during Noah’s days 5,000 years ago in Sumer-Babylon. They took on immortality by genetically-engineering into nephilim giants using fallen angel genes, in order to have spiritual angelic psychic powers. However, it is not God’s true immortality as in the case of us real Christians, who will receive a new spiritual body like Christ at the rapture. Their bodies can get old and die, but since they do not have human souls anymore, they do not go to heaven or hell. Instead, they have demon spirits like the nephilim’s dead disembodied demon spirit raphaim spirits, so they reincarnate over & over again into new cloned hybrid human avatar bodies or stolen “walk in” human bodies. This is why the same person appears over and over in history by reincarnating into new bodies, such as the person known as Thoth or Hermes or Merlin or Gandalf or John Dee and many other names he had. He is a witch and not a human. They are Nazgul wraiths, so they are neither alive nor dead. There are nine others, who chose to become gibborim, along with the Antichrist Nimrod. They are the 10 kings mentioned in the Bible prophecy’s Revelation 17:12-14. They have masks that give them god-like powers, and all their masks link up into one technological mask that will give the Antichrist power to manipulate times & laws by placing people into whatever timeline he pleases, whether to have the person get run over by a bus or to have the person get wealthy, and when all the “mark of the beast” vaccinated people link up to the AI satellite system, that fallen angel junk technology will allow the Antichrist to know who is where and what they are thinking, because it will be a hive-mind. If you are a Satanist who serves a seraphim dragon fallen angel vampire devil, and are genetically-engineered with nanites and gene-alteration, you will become vampire; and if you are a Satanist who serves a canine type fallen angel vampire devil, and are genetically-engineered with nanites and gene-alteration, you will become a werewolf. Once you shapeshift into a gibborim giant, then your gene is changed by the COVID vaccine, so you will no longer have a human soul and God does not consider you his creation anymore. You will become a soulless wraith evil creature like the fallen angel you serve. Do not trust any Draco avatar Satanist pastor who does not teach you these things, because they are cover-up agents of Satan Lucifer. They are not of God’s Holy Spirit, because the Holy Spirit would warn you about these things and mobilize God’s spiritual army against these things. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member with assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





