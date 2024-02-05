Lamai Beach Koh Samui Thailand หาดละไม

Lamai Beach is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Koh Samui, Thailand. It is located on the east coast of the island and is known for its beautiful white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. The beach stretches for about 4 kilometers and offers a picturesque setting for sunbathing and swimming. One interesting fact about Lamai Beach is that it is divided into two main sections: the northern end is quieter and more relaxed, while the southern end is livelier with numerous bars, restaurants, and nightlife options. This makes Lamai Beach a versatile destination that caters to both those seeking peace and quiet as well as those looking for a party atmosphere.



Connect with Outside The Box on Social Media:

youtube https://www.youtube.com/@outsidethebox9325

facebook https://www.facebook.com/AdminOutsideTheBox

twitter https://twitter.com/OTB196









Questions, comments, suggestions? Drop them in the comment box below!

If you liked the video hit like and subscribe for more!









Thanks for watching!









