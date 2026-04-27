Kingdom OR Freedom (Thought Experiment)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kingdom OR Freedom, a thought-provoking whiteboard animation by Cory Endrulat. This educational and entertaining presentation merges various history and psychology.
Where would you want to live? How would you save the other lands?
New To My Work? Watch My Channel Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
📧 MY LINKS: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
#Animation #Philosophy #WhiteboardAnimation #DeepThoughts #Freedom