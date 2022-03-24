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CHP Talks: Taxpayers’ Kris Sims Exposes the Fallacies of Free Money
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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85 views • March 24, 2022
March 24, 2022: My guest this week is Kris Sims, one of our favourite contributors when it comes to explaining foolish government overspending and ineffective fiscal management. Kris is the BC Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and brings a wealth of practical wisdom to the table. Her own work ethic and her vast experience as a journalist helps Canadians understand the issues around government overreach and censorship.

Learn more about the Canadian Taxpayers Federation @ https://www.taxpayer.com

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Keywords
moneycanadataxesdebtdeficitchp canadachristian heritage partyrod tayloruniversal basic incometaxpayerubicanadian taxpayers federationkris simsctfdebt clockchpcanadachp talkskrissimss-233c-223
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy