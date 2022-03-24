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CHP Talks: Taxpayers’ Kris Sims Exposes the Fallacies of Free Money
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85 views • March 24, 2022
March 24, 2022: My guest this week is Kris Sims, one of our favourite contributors when it comes to explaining foolish government overspending and ineffective fiscal management. Kris is the BC Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and brings a wealth of practical wisdom to the table. Her own work ethic and her vast experience as a journalist helps Canadians understand the issues around government overreach and censorship.
Learn more about the Canadian Taxpayers Federation @ https://www.taxpayer.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Learn more about the Canadian Taxpayers Federation @ https://www.taxpayer.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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