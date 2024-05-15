"We know PM Fico as a friend of Russia" – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attack on the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico and wished him a swift recovery.

Latest update on PM's condition: Latest reports on Fico’s condition claim doctors struggling to stop internal bleeding as they treat 3 separate gunshot wounds - in stomach, through stomach and into pelvis and in shoulder.

Adding..❗️Putin in a message to the President of Slovakia: please convey to Prime Minister Fico words of the most sincere support, as well as wishes for a speedy and full recovery

adding:

Orban, Hungarian PM, called the assassination attempt on Fico monstrous.

“We are praying for his speedy recovery! God bless him and his country!”

- he commented.

The Polish Prime Minister expressed support for Fico after the assassination attempt.

“Robert, my thoughts are with you at this very difficult moment,” Tusk wrote on the social network X.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban and Serbian President Vučić intend to visit Slovak Prime Minister Fico, wounded in an assassination attempt, in the coming days - Vecernje Novosti portal.

Last update still: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in an artificial coma. His condition is critical, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Slovakia.

