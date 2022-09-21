BIDEN, MSM, SOC. MED. GUILTY OF CAYLER ELLINGSON MURDER

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#how #ironic is it for the progressive left to incessantly project on Donald Trump, exactly what they are guilty of, more importantly Joe Biden just did on a national television address.