Seeing Through The Illusion
Son of the Republic
Legend has it those IRL sunglasses are based on technology that was first used by the military in the 1960s.


They Live | 1988

Based on Ray Nelson’s short story “Eight O’Clock In The Morning” (1963)

awakeningmatrixillusionhologramthey liveroddy piperin real lifeirl glassesjohn nadaroderick george toombsjohn f goffnorman d wilson

