Bombshell: Alex Acosta Reportedly Claimed Jeffrey Epstein "Belonged To Intelligence" -1572-6P

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Special Guest: Tom Creal: Thomas Creal is a recognized expert in the field of int’l forensic accounting, asset tracing and recovery of illicit funds, advising developing nations on financial protocols and prosecuting war crimes. He was the lead expert for Task Force 2010 in Afghanistan.
Launch of his New Website & Download: https://www.blackmoneygames.com/our-team