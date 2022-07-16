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Jesus Culture – Love Has A Name (Night of Worship in Sacramento, CA)3,547,254 views
Nov 29, 2017
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Jesus Culture
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Official full-length, live worship set from Jesus Culture's 'Love Has A Name' album recording in Sacramento, CA featuring Halls of Heaven, Love Has A Name, Flood The Earth, Fresh Outpouring, and more.
Download here: http://jcltr.me/love?IQid=yt
Stream here: http://jcltr.me/love.sp?IQid=yt
Official album playlist here: http://bit.ly/2vJdUi7
Set-list:
0:00 - Halls Of Heaven ft. Chris Quilala
5:09 - Love Has A Name ft. Kim Walker-Smith
16:17 - Flood The Earth ft. Katie Torwalt
25:49 - Fresh Outpouring fr. Kim Walker-Smith
41:12 - Make Us One ft. Chris Quilala
47:34 - Sound Of Adoration ft. Bryan Torwalt
51:46 - However You Want ft. Chris Quilala
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