Jesus Culture – Love Has A Name (Night of Worship in Sacramento, CA)

58 views • July 16, 2022

Official full-length, live worship set from Jesus Culture's 'Love Has A Name' album recording in Sacramento, CA featuring Halls of Heaven, Love Has A Name, Flood The Earth, Fresh Outpouring, and more.

Jesus Culture – Love Has A Name (Night of Worship in Sacramento, CA)3,547,254 views

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