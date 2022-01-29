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How To Stand For Your Rights: Affidavit Testimony by Jessica Priya
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10 views • January 29, 2022
Jessica shares her testimony of going through the airport without agreeing to masking, tracking or quarantine and how every experience of standing for your rights is different.
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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