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Humanity Braces for Major Food Shortages as Globalists Launch Next Phase of Great Reset – FULL SHOW 4/29/22
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560 views • April 29, 2022
The controlled collapse is going according to the NWO’s plan as the enslaved masses clamor for more authoritarians to save them from globalist-induced calamities! Control your destiny and lead the charge in the infowar by SHARING THIS LINK! Today’s broadcast is LOADED with vital intel and exclusive guests including Roger Stone & Savanah Hernandez.
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