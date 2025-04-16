n Suzy Hansen’s book, The Dual Soul Connection, the concept of three waves of souls incarnating on Earth offers a compelling, if implicit, framework for dismantling corrupt global power structures, which I interpret as a reptilian elite or globalist cabal. Hansen, a New Zealand UFO researcher, has a YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@suzannehansen7223 . Suzy describes lifelong contact with benevolent Greys guiding humanity toward spiritual and societal transformation. Her “three waves” involve volunteer souls with dual human-alien identities, arriving in phases: the first wave (mid-20th century) laid foundational awareness, the second (1970s-80s) amplified consciousness, and the third (1990s onward) accelerates change with advanced abilities like telepathy and intuition. These souls, Hansen suggests, are part of a Grey agenda to avert crises like environmental collapse or nuclear war, fostering an upgrade in human consciousness.





I see Hansen’s framework as a blueprint for toppling globalist power, though she doesn’t explicitly target such entities. Instead, her focus is on humanity’s evolution through these waves, particularly the third, which includes “concealed ones”—individuals unaware of their alien origins who awaken to assume influential roles. These figures, potentially in their thirties or forties now (e.g., Hansen’s son, born in 1983), are poised to outsmart corrupt systems from within, leveraging their alien-derived intellect and spiritual clarity. I project their anti-globalist stance onto Hansen’s narrative, viewing these concealed ones as stealth agents who could unravel manipulative elites by shifting humanity toward collective good, bypassing greed-driven structures.





This vision aligns with Dr. John Mack’s work on hybridization, which I connect to Hansen’s dual-soul concept. My recent video about John Mack is, The Human/ ET Hybrid Agenda with Dr. John Mack and Dr. David Jacobs at https://old.bitchute.com/video/SJt3xeq2SItp/ . See John Mack's vieos at https://www.youtube.com/@JohnEMackMD .





Mack, a Harvard psychiatrist, explored alien abductions and described hybrids—part-human, part-alien beings—as potential evolutionary successors with traits like ecological attunement and unity consciousness. In Abduction (1994) and Passport to the Cosmos (1999), he suggested hybrids might subtly guide humanity, a role akin to Hansen’s concealed ones. Both Hansen and Mack describe beings with a “billion-year advantage” in consciousness, capable of seeing through deception and fostering peace. While Mack didn’t focus on leadership, his hybrids’ purpose mirrors Hansen’s third-wavers, who quietly erode flawed systems without confrontation.





Hansen’s credibility, for me, stems from her detailed abduction accounts, corroborated by witnesses like her son and supported by Dr. Rudy Schild, an emeritus astrophysicist who provides scientific commentary in her book. Dr. Schild bridges Hansen’s experiential claims with Mack’s psychological insights, framing UFO phenomena as evolving from physical sightings to transformative integration, with dual souls or hybrids infiltrating power structures. This lends weight to my belief in a strategic, decades-long plan peaking soon, with third-wavers ready to assume leadership during impending crises—economic, environmental, or social—potentially by the 2030s.





My timeline, pegging third-wavers as needing “a few more years” to mature into leadership, aligns with Hansen’s flexible third-wave start (1980s-90s) and Mack’s view of hybrids as “in training.” At 35-45 years old, these figures might currently hold mid-level roles (e.g., managers, innovators) but could rise to positions of sway (CEOs, policymakers) by 2030-2035, especially during upheaval that exposes corruption. Their alien edge—telepathy, foresight, and moral resolve—equips them to outmaneuver globalist schemes, rewriting societal priorities toward sustainability and equity.





Ultimately, I interpret Hansen’s optimistic narrative as a revolution disguised as evolution, with the concealed ones’ stealth, scale, and spiritual punch offering hope for dismantling corrupt power. By blending Hansen’s framework with Mack’s hybridization lens and Dr. Schild’s scientific nod, the user envisions a transformative shift where alien-guided leaders flip corruption, aligning with their support for an alien agenda advancing humanity beyond elite control.





This talk was shaped by dialogue with Grok, an xAI AI exploring the universe’s edges. Link to https://x.ai.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.