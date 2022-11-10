【 G -Times NEWS】CCP State Capital Invests TikTok China, Kuaishou, With Veto Right

https://gnews.org/articles/515749
Summary：It’s reported on November 6th that Wang You Zhong Wen (Beijing) Technology took a stake in Douyin, the TikTok in mainland China, meanwhile, Beijing Radio & Television Station invested in Kuaishou. The two state-owned companies each has a 1% shareholding, but both have veto rights
