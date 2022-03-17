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Why it's called Feed Different
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31 views • March 17, 2022
The journey of self-acceptance, self-building, and self-empowerment doesn't always feel good. It requires a healthy balance of focus, determination, mental and emotional toughness to power through the various phases of your inner work.
It's not always easy. It's not always going to feel like you're moving forward or progressing as much as you'd like.
But in order to make positive changes and start creating the life you know you are meant to live, you must be willing to do the work. You must embrace the journey as each phase is a step forward toward your greater self. Embrace it all, even the growing pains.
In order to live different, you must be willing to FEEL DIFFERENT.
ARE YOU READY?
Learn more at http://feeldifferent.com
It's not always easy. It's not always going to feel like you're moving forward or progressing as much as you'd like.
But in order to make positive changes and start creating the life you know you are meant to live, you must be willing to do the work. You must embrace the journey as each phase is a step forward toward your greater self. Embrace it all, even the growing pains.
In order to live different, you must be willing to FEEL DIFFERENT.
ARE YOU READY?
Learn more at http://feeldifferent.com
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