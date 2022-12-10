Create New Account
Julian Assange just got LIFE changing help from an unlikely place | Redacted with Clayton Morris
247 views
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
A group of five major media outlets published an open call to the Biden Administration to drop the charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and we wholeheartedly agree with this! But wait, these are the same outlets that Obama said would be pulled into an indictment if the government had to go after Assange. That's interesting. Sooo....is this self serving or altruism? You decide!

