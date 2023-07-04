https://www.trunews.com/stream/independence-day-2023-the-patriot-pastor-garrett-lear INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: THE PATRIOT PASTOR GARRETT LEAR





JUL 4

In this special Independence Day edition of TRUNEWS, host Rick Wiles explores the consequences of removing Bibles from American classrooms. Through a legacy interview from 2012 featuring Patriot Pastor Garrett Lear, they delve into the profound influence of the Bible on early American education and its role in shaping the nation. Reflecting on the eroding impact of this decision, the episode highlights the significance of the Bible in imparting moral guidance and instilling a sense of civic duty, urging a renewed commitment to preserving its legacy in American education.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/04/23





https://youtu.be/GDZp5-w-fZ8 George Washington Reads The Declaration of Independence





God Bless America: West Point's Concert Band, featuring Sergeant Major MaryKay Messenger https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGbq1rRA7c4







