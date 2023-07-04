Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: THE PATRIOT PASTOR GARRETT LEAR
channel image
Self-Government
906 Subscribers
17 views
Published Tuesday

https://www.trunews.com/stream/independence-day-2023-the-patriot-pastor-garrett-lear  INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: THE PATRIOT PASTOR GARRETT LEAR    

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: THE PATRIOT PASTOR GARRETT LEAR

JUL 4

In this special Independence Day edition of TRUNEWS, host Rick Wiles explores the consequences of removing Bibles from American classrooms. Through a legacy interview from 2012 featuring Patriot Pastor Garrett Lear, they delve into the profound influence of the Bible on early American education and its role in shaping the nation. Reflecting on the eroding impact of this decision, the episode highlights the significance of the Bible in imparting moral guidance and instilling a sense of civic duty, urging a renewed commitment to preserving its legacy in American education.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/04/23


https://youtu.be/GDZp5-w-fZ8    George Washington Reads The Declaration of Independence 

God Bless America: West Point's Concert Band, featuring Sergeant Major MaryKay Messenger  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGbq1rRA7c4 


#4thofJuly #IndependenceDay #Freedom


Keywords
independence daytrunewsusajuly 4the patriot pastor garrett leargeorge washington reads the declaration of independence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket