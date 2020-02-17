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Rahm Emanuel Never Let A Good Crisis Go To Waste
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18 views • February 17, 2020
320, 000, 000+ Americans today suffer from the Stockholm Syndrome who have believed their Government to be benevolent. They have failed to see the reality that US Corp. has held the People in a Mixed War through a Lawfare system since the overthrow of our nation under the Crown / Vatican since the 1860’s. That which has been masquerading as Government is NOT a founding fathers created Government but a Crown / Vatican Corporation that has been farming the American people since 1913 Under the Federal Reserve Rothschild’s Usury – Debt Slavery System!
Jesuits, Zionists of the Luciferian Roman cult have been farming Americans in an open air prison under a Black Nobility orchestrated Corporate Governance since the overthrow of America’s organic governance in the 1860’s.
What is masquerading as Government in America since has in fact been in a silent war with the people of America for 150+ years!
This is no longer a secret! The Million Dollar Question that remains unanswered is will President Trump and the Military Turn on the American people for the Roman Luciferian cult and use their latest Bio-warfare Weapon (Corona Virus) as the justification for taking out awake Americans or will they take out the cabal behind the New World Order Conspiracy?
Rahm Emanuel "Never Let a Good Crisis Go To Waste"
Corona Virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op8XGYYjvG8&feature=youtu.be
Jesuits, Zionists of the Luciferian Roman cult have been farming Americans in an open air prison under a Black Nobility orchestrated Corporate Governance since the overthrow of America’s organic governance in the 1860’s.
What is masquerading as Government in America since has in fact been in a silent war with the people of America for 150+ years!
This is no longer a secret! The Million Dollar Question that remains unanswered is will President Trump and the Military Turn on the American people for the Roman Luciferian cult and use their latest Bio-warfare Weapon (Corona Virus) as the justification for taking out awake Americans or will they take out the cabal behind the New World Order Conspiracy?
Rahm Emanuel "Never Let a Good Crisis Go To Waste"
Corona Virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op8XGYYjvG8&feature=youtu.be
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