Don't Worry! The Border Problem is About to be Solved!

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/borders/
Think you've got The Great Travel Reset under control? Think you're too smart to be fooled by the vaccine passports? Well, you'd better prepare yourself for the next Problem-Reaction-Solution psyop that's coming along to convince you that you need to be herded into the digital ID gulag: the generated border crisis! Find out all about it in this week's edition of The Corbett Report podcast.
CSID: 1fdc05f327123551
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.