Don't Worry! The Border Problem is About to be Solved!

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/borders/

Think you've got The Great Travel Reset under control? Think you're too smart to be fooled by the vaccine passports? Well, you'd better prepare yourself for the next Problem-Reaction-Solution psyop that's coming along to convince you that you need to be herded into the digital ID gulag: the generated border crisis! Find out all about it in this week's edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

