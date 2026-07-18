One minute you're getting a covid shot, the next, leg amputation!

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To be fair, he said his blood clots started eight years ago. Knowing him those came from whatever other shots he was taking at the time.
But what these people don't seem to understand, the covid shot makes whatever you already have much worse. Cancer, clots, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/thomasnsarah.ranta/
https://www.ukri.org/who-we-are/how-we-are-doing/research-outcomes-and-impact/mrc/studying-the-link-between-covid-19-vaccines-and-rare-blood-clots/
Music: ELO - Mr. Blue Sky
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