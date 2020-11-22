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Top European Psychiatrist Confirms COVID is FRAUD & SCAM-Part 2 November 20, 2020
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1281 views • November 22, 2020
Top European Psychiatrist Confirms COVID is FRAUD & is a SCAM ,Leaves Her Job - Doctors for Truth ! Part 2 - November 20, 2020
Please Financially Support Speak Project & United Network Channel Launch . Real News from 1000's of Citizen Reporters on the ground World Wide reporting Truth and Exposing the COVID FRAUD & SCAM.
From $10 to $1000 plus Donations Greatly Appreciated ,donation links and details in the description .
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/UnitedNewsLifeForce
We recently recorded a very extensive interview with Dr. Elke F. de Klerk, founder of Doctors for Truth.
Dr. Elke F. de Klerk talked about the COVID19 situation, the danger of wearing masks, the PCR tests, the infiltration of Big Pharma at the universities, the fraud, and medical courses and several other topics related to the current situation she is very worried about. Watch and listen to this brave woman and share it widely.
Remember: information is key!
Part 1: https://youtu.be/KVz0MJmZ3XI
Coming Soon: Part 3
Let’s Unite in Truth. Restoring ethics and legal foundations in healthcare.
Check us out at:
1) Website: https://www.unitednetwork.solutions/
2) Website: https://www.lifeforce.cc/
3) Website: https://projectspeak.net/
3) Life Force App: https://life-force.honeycommb.com/login
For More Information about Dr. Elke F. de Klerk, visit:
English: https://www.medicalemergencydeliberat...
Dutch: https://www.artsenvoorwaarheid.nl/
Follow Irma Schiffers:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/irmaschiffers
Website: www.irmaschiffers.nl
Please Financially Support Speak Project & United Network Channel Launch . Real News from 1000's of Citizen Reporters on the ground World Wide reporting Truth and Exposing the COVID FRAUD & SCAM.
From $10 to $1000 plus Donations Greatly Appreciated ,donation links and details in the description .
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/UnitedNewsLifeForce
We recently recorded a very extensive interview with Dr. Elke F. de Klerk, founder of Doctors for Truth.
Dr. Elke F. de Klerk talked about the COVID19 situation, the danger of wearing masks, the PCR tests, the infiltration of Big Pharma at the universities, the fraud, and medical courses and several other topics related to the current situation she is very worried about. Watch and listen to this brave woman and share it widely.
Remember: information is key!
Part 1: https://youtu.be/KVz0MJmZ3XI
Coming Soon: Part 3
Let’s Unite in Truth. Restoring ethics and legal foundations in healthcare.
Check us out at:
1) Website: https://www.unitednetwork.solutions/
2) Website: https://www.lifeforce.cc/
3) Website: https://projectspeak.net/
3) Life Force App: https://life-force.honeycommb.com/login
For More Information about Dr. Elke F. de Klerk, visit:
English: https://www.medicalemergencydeliberat...
Dutch: https://www.artsenvoorwaarheid.nl/
Follow Irma Schiffers:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/irmaschiffers
Website: www.irmaschiffers.nl
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