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The 1968 Submarine disappearances | Part 1: The INS Dakar
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31 views • May 05, 2021
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In 1968, four submarines went missing in under 6 months with mysterious circumstances, in this four-part video series, I will go over the case for each vessel and the theories related to what caused the four seperate incidents.
Impending Boom by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100198
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
The Atomic Cafe Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1328784977495713
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theatomiccafe
For just $2 a month you can sign up to help support the channel.
For 1 time donations, my PayPal.Me account is: https://paypal.me/TheAtomicCafe?local...
In 1968, four submarines went missing in under 6 months with mysterious circumstances, in this four-part video series, I will go over the case for each vessel and the theories related to what caused the four seperate incidents.
Impending Boom by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100198
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
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