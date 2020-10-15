ATF BITCHSLAPPED BY WHITE HOUSE -NAZI LEADER REGINA LOMBARDO CRUSHED BY PATRIOTS RESPONSE TO TYRANNICAL HITLERS OF THE NAZI SS ATF

Lmao, they don't like the negative reaction of everyone.

46

Brewdiver82

Brewdiver82

9 hours ago

The real argument is that there's nothing wrong with having a SBR to begin with. Made up laws to address made up problems.

45

C 12

C 12

9 hours ago

I still think this was a political move by the ATF. No one can be this stupid but then again, it's the ATF.

22

Victor Z

Victor Z

9 hours ago

Just shows how out of touch the ATF is with reality.

26

AsianTrix

AsianTrix

10 hours ago

ATF should not be creating or interpretating law. They should only be enforcing law, and they seems not worry about tobacco or alcohol that often.

43

Revolver Sam

Revolver Sam

9 hours ago

Leave Honey Badgers alone ATF. They never did nothing to no one.

22

juan pena

juan pena

9 hours ago

Get your Honey Badgers while you still can.

22

K C

K C

9 hours ago

The reason is because of the Judges that stood up for gun owners.

4

Hemet Valley Honey Company

Hemet Valley Honey Company

10 hours ago

ATF should be a convince store, not a government entity.

60

Stan J

Stan J

9 hours ago

The atf is unconstitutional and cannot make law!!!!

23

I'ma Statist

I'ma Statist

9 hours ago

Don't worry. Theyll wait till after the election. No matter who wins.

14

juan pena

juan pena

9 hours ago

I hit the like button because I think the ATF needs to keep their filthy mitts off my guns.

15

jack sulli

jack sulli

7 hours ago

We should defund the ATF so they can all find real careers.

5

chris o'keeffe

chris o'keeffe

4 hours ago

When TRUMP is reelected he needs to clean house at the atf and get someone who knows, respects and follows the constitution. Shall not be infringed.

2

kdw75

kdw75

8 hours ago

Your constitutional rights only exist if a certain person is in The White House. Crazy.

10

Callsign Sleepwalker

Callsign Sleepwalker

10 hours ago

Armed Scholar / Reno May crossover when?

28

Thomas Root

Thomas Root

10 hours ago

Nah, I still think the ones who are responsible for even putting this out in the first place should be hanged for treason.

47

Thom Stoops

Thom Stoops

8 hours ago

All that happened was that we the people called their bluff. They likely thought that nothing would happen and that this would be just another procedural exercise, probably didn't expect half the country to start yelling for them to be abolished. We just need to keep pushing, the powerful never surrender their authority willingly. We'll have to pry it out of their hands via the full force of public opinion, get everyone you know up to date on this issue.

4

Adr Pals

Adr Pals

9 hours ago

Defund the ATF. There are too many government agencies.

47

robert trent

robert trent

9 hours ago (edited)

Other channels? Lol Reno... Fellow Californian. Also Colion did one with the owner of Q and one with the owner of the brace company. Shout em out? we all need to stick together. Keep it up! The content here is top notch!!! Built by Armed Scholars and maintained by Armed Scholars I love that tag line. Thank You.

5

Blank Pyramids

Blank Pyramids

10 hours ago

Defund the ATF

15

Mad Sexy

Mad Sexy

9 hours ago

There still infringing there just stalling

6

Paul Witmer

Paul Witmer

7 hours ago

the odd thing about this is that no event happened necessitating reconsideration of the AR pistol configuration for public good. The bump stock had one negative event, apparently. Seems like the card is before the horse and that the internal consideration should have been done before the discriminating notice to a single manufacturer. Everything seems political under President Trump.

1

Gerry Thompson

Gerry Thompson

9 hours ago

We need to call Q and tell him to change his gun name honey bear because there is a SBR called honey badger so that means Q is confusing the ATF and will cost him money and get braces outlawed so stupid of Q hill probably try to fight it os dumb

2

Tristen Haeck

Tristen Haeck

8 hours ago

I think you need to read Q's response again. They state "Therefore, without



further clarification from ATF on their evaluation, we will not continue manufacturing the Honey Badger Pistol." because at any point the ATF could withdraw the suspension and any pistols built would once again be considered an SBR.

1

Carlos Slim

Carlos Slim

7 hours ago (edited)

Not just political. Its also a huge revenue generating net for their agency. Crooks.

Jalonnie Johnson

Jalonnie Johnson

10 hours ago

I don't have one of those but, this channel is always so refreshing. Another great post.

2

jelenes92

jelenes92

9 hours ago

Trump save california from the state dictators pelosi newson should be fired n jailed

4

TS

TS

6 hours ago

I wish they would do the courtesy of "cease and desist" orders to individuals before arresting them. Why do corporations get a warning, but individuals don't?