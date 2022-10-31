698. Casting Lots for His Garments & Coat. Matthew 27:35 & 36, Mark 15:24, Luke 23:34, John 19:23 & 24

Matthew 27:35 & 36, Mark 15:24, Luke 23:34, John 19:23 & 24 combined







-





JESUS





A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ the Messiah from a Harmonized Combination of the Four Gospel Records





Written by Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John

Harmonized by Everlight Ministries





King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)





-





If you would like to support this project, please visit https://bookofjesus.org and click “Join”





-





Backup sites:





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/everlightministries

Br1ghteon: br1ghteon.com. [with an "i" instead of a "1"] /channels/everlightministries

Youtube

Internet Archive

Rumble