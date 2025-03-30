© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
pay attention to the new mutant in town.. the new conservative... demoncrat politics conservative economics... they identify as conservative, they vote conservative but their politics are satanic.... these wolves in sheep's clothing will betray and kill you... these converts that conservatives are worshipping as dark maga will turn on pure bloods guaranteed... it's why they're vaccinated and waiting to launch operation star gate... do not go quietly unto the night... fight back against this new neo-conservative... fight back against this new publican, the re-publican... wake up....