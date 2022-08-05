5-8-2022 United Network Global News Desk Round Table Discussion

The UNN team Roundtable discuss the challenges of relating to friends and family who are asleep, and what it is like to be an outsider. The team also cover topics such as how people are mind controlled and solutions including the "bread crumb approach", creating new ways forward for those who do awaken and collectively focus on where we are going from here.



The UNN team Roundtable discuss the challenges of relating to friends and family who are asleep, and what it is like to be an outsider. The team also cover topics such as how people are mind controlled and solutions including the "bread crumb approach", creating new ways forward for those who do awaken and collectively focus on where we are going from here. Join the chat https://t.me/+b6H1F6-zlIM3MmUx