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The Quietest Sniper Rifle! - Suppressed Subsonic .308
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475 views • July 30, 2019
3 things make a gun shot loud. Muzzle blast, action sound, and the bullet breaking the sound barrier. In this video, I shoot a bolt action suppressed rifle using subsonic .308 ammo. How quite is it? Very... Save 5% on your order on Optics Planet by using the code "texasplinking"
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