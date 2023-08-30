Create New Account
Stay Out of the Ditch
Fire & Grace Church
September 22nd, 2019

Pastor Dean Odle stresses our need to abide in Jesus and hold fast to His Word. Many new, baby Christians have fallen prey to Satan's false doctrines and the lying spirits. We must rightly divide the Word of God and hold fast to that which is true.

1 Peter 2:2 "As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby" KJV

Keywords
deceptionspiritual warfaredoctrinedean odle

