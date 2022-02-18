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Aerospace Engineers as Whistleblowers Verify Global Geoengineering Operation with Chemtrails
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165 views • February 18, 2022
Posted 14August2011 Harold Saive:
40:30 he cuts to the chase. Yes, it's all been approved, and it's all underway
Emergency rooms escalate with respiratory ailment patients as the spraying increases here in CA.
40:30 he cuts to the chase. Yes, it's all been approved, and it's all underway
Emergency rooms escalate with respiratory ailment patients as the spraying increases here in CA.
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