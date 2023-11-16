Create New Account
M48 AMERICAN COLD WAR TANK IN WAR THUNDER
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
In our theme of Post war Russina tanks lets take a look at some American Iron. This was a tough customer and 3 variants were sold around the world. This one to Germany. Not the best first game and not a real showcase of the M48 but we get a good match on the second and win one!

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

