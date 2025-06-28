06-28-25 Support Homeless To Independence Inc. while Ann has open heart surgery

06-28-25 Please support Homeless To Independence Inc. with a financial donation!





I am the fundraiser for Homeless To Independence Inc. and I am about to have open heart surgery and Homeless To Independence Inc. will need help with our overhead operations costs because we cannot fundraise as we normally do.





This is NOT a fundraiser for me, I have great insurance - it is the nonprofit that needs to keep financially afloat while I am having surgery and recuperating.





All questions can be sent to [email protected], however, I will not be able to answer any questions from this coming Tuesday, July 1st on...





By Check:

Homeless To Independence Inc.

201 Station Rd. #258

Quakertown, PA 18951





By website donation link at top of page: homelesstoindependence.org





Our PayPal is: https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=6uiDT2JC32j96IHLkhSlel4908iBBQfA27MDu2GSZLkMr9RNe1UgbcDg1758u3aUeasiqdfDMCikkudr





Our GoFundMe Fundraiser for this event: https://gofund.me/d57593f6





Plus the QR code below is for our GoFundMe fund raiser also.





We are an all volunteer 501(c)3 and we do it without grant funding.





Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!