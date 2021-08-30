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Riots, Obamagate, and Corruption OR Trump and Freedom - #wwg1wga #kag #walkaway
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120 views • August 30, 2021
This video was first created in the summer of 2020 but it still is relevant today.
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
Americans can only pick one of two choices. You can be on the side of Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, riots, Obamagate and Fake News. Or you can be on the side of Trump, General Flynn, Patriotism, Draining the Swamp and Freedom. This is not just a normal election. This is an election that the whole world is watching and hoping that Americans pick the right choice: Donald J. Trump.
#MAGA #WWG1WGA #KAG #TRUMP #OBAMAGATE #FAKENEWS #TRUMP2020 #TRUMPTRAIN
Youtube Video Credits:
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer respond to President Trump (C-SPAN)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYLAWl6XhOI
Boat parade on San Diego Bay to support President Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68YOOWLnoBI
FULL TRUMP RALLY: President Trump in Charlotte, N.C.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0723ug6nP3k
Mount Rushmore Fireworks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMNBOjyXP-k
Blue Angels flyover Mount Rushmore during Salute to America event to celebrate Independence Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44GQV3b_tTQ
Tender moment caught on camera of police chief helping a young boy, who was scared at protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1hXkfNxu10
Moments Of Kindness And Solidarity Shine During George Floyd Protests | TODAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTypsyd3rvs
Soldier Singing Heaven in Afghanistan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOEAofMys7I
UNITED STATES ARMY SOLDIERS PARTICIPATING IN TODAY'S VETERANS DAY PARADE ON 5TH AVE. IN MANHATTAN.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unHaJLuFNfA
Watch The Amazing Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon Perform at the Sunset Parade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CueyX_LtHeo
Police officer skateboards with kids
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WeM-WQFXjw
Seattle protest turns violent with looting and fires downtown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_4FluN2Wsk
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
Americans can only pick one of two choices. You can be on the side of Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, riots, Obamagate and Fake News. Or you can be on the side of Trump, General Flynn, Patriotism, Draining the Swamp and Freedom. This is not just a normal election. This is an election that the whole world is watching and hoping that Americans pick the right choice: Donald J. Trump.
#MAGA #WWG1WGA #KAG #TRUMP #OBAMAGATE #FAKENEWS #TRUMP2020 #TRUMPTRAIN
Youtube Video Credits:
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer respond to President Trump (C-SPAN)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYLAWl6XhOI
Boat parade on San Diego Bay to support President Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68YOOWLnoBI
FULL TRUMP RALLY: President Trump in Charlotte, N.C.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0723ug6nP3k
Mount Rushmore Fireworks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMNBOjyXP-k
Blue Angels flyover Mount Rushmore during Salute to America event to celebrate Independence Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44GQV3b_tTQ
Tender moment caught on camera of police chief helping a young boy, who was scared at protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1hXkfNxu10
Moments Of Kindness And Solidarity Shine During George Floyd Protests | TODAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTypsyd3rvs
Soldier Singing Heaven in Afghanistan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOEAofMys7I
UNITED STATES ARMY SOLDIERS PARTICIPATING IN TODAY'S VETERANS DAY PARADE ON 5TH AVE. IN MANHATTAN.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unHaJLuFNfA
Watch The Amazing Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon Perform at the Sunset Parade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CueyX_LtHeo
Police officer skateboards with kids
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WeM-WQFXjw
Seattle protest turns violent with looting and fires downtown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_4FluN2Wsk
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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