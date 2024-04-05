Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Types of Doctors That Will Test, Believe, and Understand
channel image
Compassion With Kim
11 Subscribers
61 views
Published 21 hours ago

Courtney's Healing Journey Book Signing

Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Dove Creek Equine Rescue in Canyon, Texas from 11-3. 16201 Gordon Cummings Rd

Come meet the Horses and Barnyard animals at Dove Creek Equine Rescue! It will be located in their Large Indoor Arena open to outside.

A fun filled day of activities for all ages. Adults and kids 6 and up $5/person. Kids 5 & under Free.

Meet the BARNYARD animals - the mini horses, June the mini Burro, and Tico the goat! They will be in small pens inside their Indoor Arena.

LIVE MUSIC!

GAMES - corn hole, horse shoes, roping dummy

FACE PAINTING

RAFFLE tickets for $1 - GREAT DOOR PRIZES

MERCHANDISE for sale - Hats and T-shirts, Tico Tales books, their Salsa, stickers, candles, decorated horseshoes, Courtney's Healing Journey books, etc

Courtney's Healing Journey books will be $20 each signed by both authors.

Come spend a few hours with us on MAY 22, 11 - 3:00!


Courtney's Healing Journey

https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7

Keywords
doctorsbook signingcourtneys healing journey

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket