The Types of Doctors That Will Test, Believe, and Understand

Courtney's Healing Journey Book Signing
Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Dove Creek Equine Rescue in Canyon, Texas from 11-3. 16201 Gordon Cummings Rd
Come meet the Horses and Barnyard animals at Dove Creek Equine Rescue! It will be located in their Large Indoor Arena open to outside.
A fun filled day of activities for all ages. Adults and kids 6 and up $5/person. Kids 5 & under Free.
Meet the BARNYARD animals - the mini horses, June the mini Burro, and Tico the goat! They will be in small pens inside their Indoor Arena.
LIVE MUSIC!
GAMES - corn hole, horse shoes, roping dummy
FACE PAINTING
RAFFLE tickets for $1 - GREAT DOOR PRIZES
MERCHANDISE for sale - Hats and T-shirts, Tico Tales books, their Salsa, stickers, candles, decorated horseshoes, Courtney's Healing Journey books, etc
Courtney's Healing Journey books will be $20 each signed by both authors.
Come spend a few hours with us on MAY 22, 11 - 3:00!
Courtney's Healing Journey
https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7
