© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Way, The Truth, and The Life
Follow
1
Share
Report
79 views • June 11, 2021
John 14:6 is often quoted to support how Jesus saves only those who perform some religious ritual to identify themselves as Christians. This video challenges us to take a radically different look at what it actually says. The John 14:6 sermon in this video asks, if Jesus is the way, the only way, then can non-Christians be saved? Most would say no. But consider how this teaching of Jesus relates to his statement to some on judgment day: “Inasmuch as you did it to the least of these, you did it to me.” Or John’s statement that “Anyone who loves is born of God."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.