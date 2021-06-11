The Way, The Truth, and The Life

John 14:6 is often quoted to support how Jesus saves only those who perform some religious ritual to identify themselves as Christians. This video challenges us to take a radically different look at what it actually says. The John 14:6 sermon in this video asks, if Jesus is the way, the only way, then can non-Christians be saved? Most would say no. But consider how this teaching of Jesus relates to his statement to some on judgment day: “Inasmuch as you did it to the least of these, you did it to me.” Or John’s statement that “Anyone who loves is born of God."