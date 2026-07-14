Brighteon BANNED MY DOCUMENTARY ! IRAN WAR SITUATION UPDATE!

for those who watch my videos on the Brighton.com platform, my last documentary is banned and they will not put it up. I got no notification but it will not show in the results. so here below is the link to see it on YouTube. this goes along with the documentary as I have shown there is a hidden fear because of the Sandy Hook situation. people are afraid to stand up and face this thing like it is, for many think they can be sued for showing the truth so below is the link if you want to watch the documentary on YouTube





MY DOCUMENTARY, THE FINAL TESTIMONY IN HISTORY, ALEX JONES AND SANDY HOOK, AMERICA ON TRIAL









https://youtu.be/fDUFi1Hv5OY?is=iXoAbl3AS5-SaGjA









you can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]





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Kenneth -vance-12