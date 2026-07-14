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Brighteon BANNED MY DOCUMENTARY ! IRAN WAR SITUATION UPDATE!
End the global reset
End the global reset
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for those who watch my videos on the Brighton.com platform, my last documentary is banned and they will not put it up. I got no notification but it will not show in the results. so here below is the link to see it on YouTube. this goes along with the documentary as I have shown there is a hidden fear because of the Sandy Hook situation. people are afraid to stand up and face this thing like it is, for many think they can be sued for showing the truth so below is the link if you want to watch the documentary on YouTube


MY DOCUMENTARY, THE FINAL TESTIMONY IN HISTORY, ALEX JONES AND SANDY HOOK, AMERICA ON TRIAL



https://youtu.be/fDUFi1Hv5OY?is=iXoAbl3AS5-SaGjA



you can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT VERY MUCH. YOU CAN DONATE AT PAYPAL OR VENMO WHICHEVER IS MORE CONVENIENT THANK YOU SO MUCH AND MAY YAHWEH BLESS YOU



PAYPAL DONATION LINK HERE



https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=DB3LU4MGJEH86



VENMO HERE



Kenneth -vance-12

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ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy