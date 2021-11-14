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Gig-a Claus - Thursday The 12th (S7-Ep.4)
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As the elves are relentlessly pursued by Gig-a Claus, our Christmas pal holds true to his promise of stopping at nothing to dole out all the elf vengeance he possibly can. Trespassing at the Gig Pole can be hazardous for one’s health as our teenage elf friends are about to find out……on “Thursday the 12th” of all days…..
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