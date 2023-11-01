Liz Crokin | VAMPIRE HUNTER | Episode 5

Liz interviews MyPillow’s Mike Lindell whose company is under attack due to his efforts to secure our elections! Mike discusses ongoing election lawsuits and whether or not the 2024 election will be safe. What really happened at Mike’s meeting at the White House in 2021 after the election was stolen from President Trump and what was up with his note that read “martial law” sparking a wildfire of rumors on social media. Mike shares a recent phone conversation he had with Trump and how they’re both feeling about the 2024 election. Also, Mike slams Fox News as controlled opposition and calls out Sean Hannity!

