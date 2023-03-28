Create New Account
This Tik Tok Had Close To 1 Million Views Last Night And Over 25k Retweets And, In 24 Hours, Was Pulled Down, Do We Still Believe This Is About A Virus?
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday

This Tik Tok Had Close To 1 Million Views Last Night And Over 25k Retweets And, In 24 Hours, Was Pulled Down, Do We Still Believe This Is About A Virus? They Who Want To Control Don’t Want You To Make Discoveries. I Tried To Repost It, And It Says “ Under Review”.


https://twitter.com/sabinehazanmd/status/1639852682008727553?s=12&t=xmmLZp8ohybtFb97bjeaUA


believethis isthis tiktok had close to 1million views last night andover 25k retweets andin 24 hourswas pulled downdo we stillabout a virus

