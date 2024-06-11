Self-Love Power Shift: Day 5--Be a Living Compliment [Holistic Restoration's Archives 2016]

[Feb 2016] The journey to the deepest connection you've ever had with yourself continues with Day 5! I know by now, if you've been implementing the simple integration steps I've been offering each day, you're already feeling some huge shifts within yourself. GOOD!! Keep going!! In today's video I expand and deepen the concept of compliments in a way that has the power to forever change the way you view yourself among the world around you ♥

Originally recorded and released in 2016 for a private group, revamped for public sale in 2017 with the inclusion of support guides to accompany the videos, and then finally retired in 2023, this series has become only accessible by private coaching clients. Now, this powerful series is being pulled from the Holistic Restoration Archives for public release with the intention of empowering individuals around the world to tap into the power found only through cultivating the next level of self-love.





